MCM Radio: Reaction to the Todd Downing firing

The news we were all waiting for finally came down yesterday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing. I don’t like celebrating that someone has lost his job, but this was a decision that had to be made. In fact, it was done 11 months too late if we are being honest. I still can’t figure out why Vrabel brought him back after what we saw in 2020.

The search for a new OC begins now. There are already a lot of names floating around out there. We will have a detailed post on some of the candidates here later today. Passing game coordinator Tim Kelly most likely gets the first interview, but hopefully, Vrabel will talk to a lot of people inside and outside of his circle.

We also got an update on the search to replace Jon Robinson as Titans’ GM yesterday. Amy Adams Strunk talked to Jim Wyatt about what she is looking for in the next GM. There have already been eight names reported that the Titans are going to interview - two internal and six external. AAS said they are casting a wide net.

