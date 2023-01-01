Titans vs. Jaguars flexed to prime time Saturday night

The NFL has announced that the Tennessee Titans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night in Week 18. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The winner of the game will be the AFC South Champion and host a playoff game. The loser will go home (or stay home in this case since the game is in Jacksonville).

There will be two games on Saturday. The other game is the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in the afternoon. The Chiefs are in the hunt for the number one overall seed in the AFC. The Raiders...aren’t.

The rest of the Week 18 schedule will be released at some point Monday with the remaining games taking place on Sunday.

So here we go. The Titans and Josh Dobbs (hopefully) will have a chance to end the Jaguars' season in front of a national audience. It should be a fun night on the field and on Twitter!