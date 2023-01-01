Titans vs. Jaguars opening odds: Tennessee opens as 6.5-point underdog

You. Yes you. Run, don’t walk to this link, and put sprinkle some money on the Tennessee Titans moneyline at +215 - unless you hate money. If that’s the case, then go bet on the Jacksonville Jaguars moneyline. You can bet a bunch of people with the overrated Trevor Lawrence as their avatar will be donating money to DraftKings this week.

I know the Titans have lost six in a row, but I also know that the Jaguars are wildly overrated at this point. They are the hot thing right now. That is what will make it even sweeter when Josh Dobbs puts the “L” in Duvall this weekend. It’s going to be so fantastic.

The Titans will be the healthiest they have been on defense in weeks when they get to Jacksonville. There’s a chance they will have David Long back, but it is almost certain they will have Kristian Fulton and Amani Hooker back. They didn’t have Denico Autry when these teams met a few weeks ago, and Jeffery Simmons had a week off.

Oh, and a rested Derrick Henry has spent two weeks listening to how his fumbles have cost the Titans a couple of games. It’s going to be fun!