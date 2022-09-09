Titans sign S Amani Hooker to three-year extension

The Tennessee Titans signed safety Amani Hooker to a three-year contract extension on Friday morning, the team confirmed via social media and their official website.

The contract is allegedly worth $33 million and includes $19.5 million guaranteed (60%) and a $10 million signing bonus. Hooker had one year remaining on his four-year rookie contract, so the extension ties him to the Titans organization through the 2025 campaign. Reports first emerged in late June that Hooker and the Titans were discussing a potential extension. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson has now completed the extension prior to Sunday’s Week 1 contest against the New York Giants.

We had previously forecasted a four-year extension worth approximately $48 million ($12 million annually). The final contract is for three years and $11 million annually. It represents a fair resolution for both sides. The Titans should be thrilled with the overall term and length.

The No. 116 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Hooker went from a core special teams player and sub-package defender to a full-time starter at strong safety in 2021. He started 12 games last season, missing five with a groin injury, and made 62 tackles, one interception, four pass breakups and a forced fumble. Hooker and Kevin Byard have formed one of the league’s more productive tandems at safety.