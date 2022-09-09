Titans-Giants Friday Injury Report: Elijah Molden to IR

The Tennessee Titans released their final injury report of the week on Friday ahead of Sunday’s campaign-opening tilt against the New York Giants. A total of four players have been ruled OUT by head coach Mikr Vrabel. Second-year defensive back Elijah Molden is among them.

#Titans ruled out for Sunday’s game vs @Giants:



DB Elijah Molden

DB Lonnie Johnson Jr.

OL Jamarco Jones

LB Chance Campbell — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 9, 2022

The aforementioned Molden and fellow defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. are OUT with individual groin injuries. It’s no surprise given that Molden and Johnson had been absent for several practices this week. Look for Caleb Farley to play on the boundary with Roger McCreary in the slot as the Titans attempt to replace Molden’s presence at the nickel. Defensive back Ugo Amadi is also an experienced nickel corner. A.J. Moore and Joshua Kalu will play behind Kevin Byard and the newly extended Amani Hooker.

Rookie inside linebacker Chance Campbell is also OUT. The Titans are thin at inside linebacker with Monty Rice on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. The Titans enter Sunday’s contest with just three healthy inside linebackers on the 53-man roster (David Long, Zach Cunningham and Dylan Cole). We expect veteran linebacker Joe Jones to be a standard game day elevation from the practice squad.

Ola Adeniyi is questionable after initially popping up on Thursday’s injury report with a neck injury. The Titans are already down a pass rusher following Harold Landry’s season-ending injury. Adeniyi’s absence would catapult Rashad Weaver and Derrek Tuszka into larger roles.

Final Titans injury report for Week 1. In addition to the four ruled out, OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck) is questionable: pic.twitter.com/QENUc362DT — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) September 9, 2022

Veteran swing offensive linemen JaMarco Jones was ruled OUT. Jones is a reserve backup. The Titans have a pair of similar versatile backups in Dillon Radunz and Dennis Daley. Corey Levin is also on the roster. The Titans may call up a ninth offensive linemen, but the need isn’t overly pressing.

For the Giants, EDGE defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari continue to be the standout names to monitor. Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll seems intent on carrying the decision to the last minute. It’s worth acknowledging both Thibodeaux and Ojulari were seen off to the side during individual drills throughout Friday’s practice. Both players are listed as doubtful.

UPDATE: The Titans placed Molden and Campbell on Injured Reserve (IR). Both players will miss a minimum of four regular-season contests. Corresponding moves should be announced on Saturday.