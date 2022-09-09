How to watch Titans vs. Giants in Week 1

There are very few things to get more excited about than the first Sunday of NFL football. We know that every NFL season brings so many surprises, but we have no idea what those surprises will be until the game starts. That’s what makes opening Sunday so much fun!

What we do know is that the Tennessee Titans should be the favorites to win the AFC South for the third year in a row. Their quest to defend the title starts Sunday afternoon at 3:25 in Nashville at Nissan Stadium against the new look New York Giants.

Date: September 11, 2022

Game time: 3:25 PM CT

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after game)

Titans record: (0-0)

Giants record: (0-0)

Odds: Titans -5.5

Enemy blog: Big Blue View

