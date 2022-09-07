Titans-Giants Wednesday Injury Report

The first Tennessee Titans injury report of the season has officially arrived ahead of Sunday’s campaign-opening tilt against the New York Giants.

The Titans side is relatively worry-free. Defensive backs Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Elijah Molden continue missing practice with individual groin injuries. Both players are likely trending towards the wrong side of questionable. They’ve been absent for several practices. Molden’s absence would open a hole at the nickel position, but the Titans are well-stocked to handle that. Caleb Farley could play on the boundary with Roger McCreary in the slot. Defensive back Ugo Amadi is also an experienced nickel corner. An absence for Lonnie Johnson would thrust A.J. Moore or Joshua Kalu into backup safety roles behind Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker.

Chance Campbell and Jamarco Jones were limited participants. The Titans are thin at inside linebacker with Monty Rice on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. Jones is expected to back up both guard and tackle positions, but the Titans have Dillon Radunz playing in a similar role.

For the Giants, EDGE defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari are both listed as limited participants. The Giants would surely miss both players in the pass rushing and run stopping departments. Titans rookie right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere would be facing a considerably easier assignment should both Thibodeaux and Ojulari watch Sunday’s contest from the sidelines.