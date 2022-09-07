What are the odds? Titans vs. Giants

The 2022 NFL season is officially upon us. The Tennessee Titans will open with the New York Giants on Sunday in Nashville.

It will be a different looking Tennessee offense as you know by now, with A.J. Brown and Julio Jones moving on. Ryan Tannehill will now be leaning on veteran Robert Woods and rookie Treylon Burks, along with a whole lot of Derrick Henry who is hoping to bounce back from a foot injury last season.

For the Giants, they’ll be welcoming in a new head coach. Brian Daboll comes over from Buffalo, tasked with one last try to get something out of former first round pick Daniel Jones under center. Jones will finally have a healthy Saquon Barkley in the backfield once again, giving the Titans a primary area of focus for Sunday afternoon.

As we inch closer to gameday, the Titans are a 5.5 point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 43.5 points.

This one might just come down to the backs — which team can hold up better against the run? The Titans were one of the best in that category a year ago, while the Giants struggled. That’s the key in this matchup, as Melo pointed out earlier. Making matters worse is that the Giants are already banged up on the defensive line, and have some questions at linebacker.

We’re all interested to see if Henry can get back to the level he was last season before the foot injury. He should have some room to operate in this spot.

Last season it was the Titans who were flat out embarrassed in the opener against the Cardinals. Mike Vrabel will be looking for a better start this year, and he needs one with a tough few opening weeks of the year ahead (at Buffalo, Raiders, at Indianapolis).