Titans name 2022 team captains

The Tennessee Titans announced they have selected six captains for the 2022 season:

Does it really matter who the captains are for an NFL team? Maybe not, but this is the list you would want to see as a Titans fan. Ryan Tannehill is coming off of the worst game of his career. He needs to be the leader of the offense. This signals that he is along with Ben Jones and Derrick Henry who are both very important to the offense.

The Titans' two best players on defense - Jeffery Simmons and Kevin Byard - were named captains as well. Byard has been the leader of this secondary for a few years now. Simmons has developed into a leader for the defensive front as well. The Titans need to get an extended contract with him done.

Olan Adeniyi is a great special teams player and is going to be needed to contribute more on defense this year with Harold Landry going down with a torn ACL.