Tre Avery earned Titans roster spot through hard work, grit and determination

Undrafted cornerback Tre Avery was one of the most surprising inclusions on the Tennessee Titans’ initial 53-man roster. Avery joined the Titans as a UDFA out of Rutgers following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft and his participation at The Hula Bowl. Few pegged Avery as a prospect that could surprise the Titans throughout training camp and the preseason. Just as few had Avery making the 53-man roster in late-August. The Baltimore, Maryland native willed it through hard work, grit and determination.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson spoke highly of Avery during Wednesday’s press conference. It was a media scrum that largely focused on the unforeseen roster moves. Avery and fellow undrafted success story Julius Chestnut were popular topics.

#Titans' Robinson: Chestnut ran hard, tough, played good on ST, caught ball better than we thought.

Avery was a late addition to UDFA class. Kept passing guys and working his ways up to the depth chart. Doesn't play like a rookie. Not intimidated. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) August 31, 2022

The Titans entered training camp with excellent depth at the cornerback position. They possess a clear top four in Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley, Roger McCreary and Elijah Molden. Late addition Ugo Amadi offers versatility as a nickel corner. Greg Mabin and Chris Jackson were often tabbed for the Titans’ final roster spots at cornerback. Mabin and Jackson had several years of experience with the Titans under their belt and had previously played well in spot duty. Avery continued to surpass the competition however, as Robinson said late last week. Avery’s ability to beat out both Mabin and Jackson for spots on the 53-man roster fully captures the impression he made. He continues to make strides as a sticky man-coverage corner.

Avery played in 12 games with Rutgers last season. Avery totaled 37 tackles with 1.5 for loss, five pass breakups and an interception. Rutgers have a history of developing underappreciated cornerback prospects (Jason and Devin McCourty come to mind, as does Logan Ryan). The Titans are familiar with that pipeline. Avery is attempting to write his own underdog story.

It’s off to an excellent start.