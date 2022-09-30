What are the odds? Titans at Colts

The Tennessee Titans had to have a win last weekend against the Raiders, and they got it. Of course, it wasn’t without some dramatics. Derek Carr’s two-point attempt fell short, and the Titans escaped after trying to manufacture another collapse at home.

Tennessee moved to 1-2 on the year.

The Colts? Well they did the same thing — shockingly enough against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Indianapolis started the year 0-1-1, finally finding the win column in week three. Now both the Titans and Colts find themselves trying to keep up with the 2-1 Jaguars in the AFC South race.

It’s a pivotal early season matchup, the first of two that will take place this month. Tennessee will head north on Sunday to meet the Colts in Indianapolis first. The location likely has plenty to do with this current line, with two very similar teams meeting.

The Colts are 3.5 point favorites as of Friday, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 43 points.

The first road experience of 2022 was a rough one for Mike Vrabel and the Titans. They ran directly into the buzzsaw in Buffalo, getting crushed by the Bills. They also lost Taylor Lewan for the year, and saw both edge rushers (Bud Dupree/Ola Odeniyi) get nicked up. There is optimism for Dupree to return this week, as he returned to practice on Thursday.

Indianapolis, always media darling, has yet to live up to lofty expectations thus far. Matt Ryan has been dreadful to this point, racking up four interceptions in the first three games. The Colts will obviously need him playing at a high level if they want to make any sort of run at the postseason.

The Titans got Derrick Henry going a little bit last week, can they keep that momentum rolling on the road? It’s early, but the Colts have one of the best run defenses in the league through three weeks. However, DeForest Buckner has missed practice this week, so that’s something to monitor.

Thanks to that meltdown in week one against the Giants, this feels like another one that the Titans need to find a way to get. Can they pull it off on the road?