Titans-Colts Final Injury Report: Treylon Burks plays

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts released their final injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday’s divisional showdown. The Titans ruled out linebacker Zach Cunningham, safety Amani Hooker and cornerback Ugo Amadi. The Colts ruled out safety Julian Blackmon, and several additional star players are questionable.

Hooker is a big loss for the Titans. Hooker didn’t clear the league’s concussion protocol in time to be deemed fit to play Sunday. Some combination of Andrew Adams, Joshua Kalu and Lonnie Johnson Jr. will make up Hooker’s absence.

The Titans are down a pair of slot cornerbacks in Amadi and Elijah Molden. Molden is eligible to return from IR in Week 5. It will be Roger McCreary in the slot with Kristian Fulton on the outside. Will it be Terrance Mitchell or Caleb Farley opposite Fulton on the boundary?

Cunningham will be replaced by the tandem of Dylan Cole and the newly signed Joe Schobert. Starting linebacker David Long Jr. will receive his regular heavy workload at the position. Both Schobert and Cole are liabilities in coverage. Rookie linebacker Chance Campbell is eligible to be activated off IR next week.

There’s also good news for the Titans. Bud Dupree will return to the starting lineup following last week’s absence. The Titans need Dupree to bolster a pass rush that’s been left shorthanded in Harold Landry’s absence. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks is healthy after battling an ‘illness’ earlier this week.

The Titans rested several players throughout different days. Nate Davis returned to practice Friday and will start at right guard. It appears Kevin Byard and Jeffery Simmons received rest days of their own on Friday. There’s virtually no concerns regarding Byard or Simmons. They’ll play Sunday.

EDGE Ola Adeniyi (neck), wide receiver Kyle Philips (shoulder). wide receiver Cody Hollister (back) and McCreary (back) are questionable.

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow), offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (ankle) and linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) are listed as questionable. Leonard and Buckner are the big ones to watch. Leonard has yet to make his 2022 debut.

Running back Jonathan Taylor, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and center Ryan Kelly aren’t carrying any injury designations after being absent or limited earlier in the week.