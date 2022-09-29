Dolphins vs. Bengals Thursday Night Football picks and predictions

We get an interesting game tonight on Thursday Night Football with the Miami Dolphins at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins are one of the surprise teams of the early season with a 3-0 start. I have always been a believer that Tua Tagovailoa would be a good NFL if he could just stay healthy. He is currently banged up but should go tonight. His season is off to a nice start.

The Bengals got off to a rough start dropping their first two games but got a win last week against the New York Jets. This is a big game for them to prove that it wasn’t a fluke for them to get to the Super Bowl last season.

This game could have AFC Wild Card implications down the line. Hopefully, that won’t be something the Tennessee Titans are worried about come January.

Use this thread to discuss the game.