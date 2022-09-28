Titans-Colts Weds Injury Report: Bud Dupree Returns

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts released their first injury report on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s divisional showdown. There’s a fair amount of concern for both squads. Beginning with good news, Titans EDGE Bud Dupree returned to practice.

Dupree’s return to practice indicates he’ll play Sunday barring a setback. The Titans desperately need a healthy and in-form Dupree to bolster a pass rush that’s been left shorthanded in Harold Landry’s absence. The Titans have been rushing the likes of Wyatt Ray and Derrek Tuszka off the edge. They’ve been ineffective.

Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks is listed with an illness designation, and starting safety Amani Hooker has a concussion listing. An illness for Burks is likely nothing to be concerned about, but a concussion for Hooker indicates he must pass the league’s concussion protocol before being deemed fit to play Sunday. Joshua Kalu and Lonnie Johnson Jr. would play snaps in Hooker’s absence. We’ll monitor Hooker’s status throughout the course of the week, but especially on Friday.

Inside linebacker Zach Cunningham was also a non-participant in practice. Cunningham’s absence is more telling because he’s clearly been playing through some injuries. Monty Rice (PUP) and Chance Campbell (IR) also remain unavailable. The Titans signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert to their practice squad earlier this week. Schobert may end up playing a significant amount of snaps on Sunday.

Ola Adeniyi (neck), Ugo Amadi (ankle), Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and Kyle Philips (shoulder) are listed as limited participants. Austin Hooper is dealing with a neck issue that held him out of practice.

Onto the Colts...

Running back Jonathan Taylor (toe), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back), safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) and center Ryan Kelly (knee) all missed Wednesday’s practice. These are crucial starters for the Colts. Mind you, it’s Wednesday. All signs indicate Taylor will play. We’ll analyze the Colts’ injury report on Friday.