Titans vs. Colts preview by the numbers

The Indianapolis Colts' offense has been really bad so far. They aren’t even averaging 14 points again. Now, before we start laughing at them too much, they have outgained the Titans in yards per game by almost 30. Here are the numbers:

The other numbers that stand out there to me are the turnover margin and the point differential. Both teams are -3 in turnover margin. Every football coach with a pulse will tell you that you can’t win games by losing the turnover battle. That is a big part of why these teams are a combined 2-3-1.

There is also the point differential for both teams. Yikes! Now, that Titans number is going to be in the red for a minute unless they get a blowout since they were blown out by the Buffalo Bills. The Colts have a tie, a 24-point loss to Jacksonville, and a 3-point win over the Chiefs.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Matt Ryan and the Colts as 3-point favorites in this game - who are you putting your money on?