Titans sign OL Le’Raven Clark, LB Joe Schobert

The Tennessee Titans signed versatile offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark to their 53-man roster off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday. The Titans also added veteran linebacker Joe Schobert to the practice squad. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson continues churning his roster.

The versatile Clark has played in 51 career NFL games with the Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. The No. 82 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech, Clark has made six career starts at left tackle, six starts at right guard, and four starts at right tackle. Clark replaces some of the back end versatility the Titans lost when Jamarco Jones was placed on IR.

Schobert is an intriguing addition to the practice squad. The Titans are fairly banged up at inside linebacker. Monty Rice (PUP) and Chance Campbell (IR) remain on the mend with an unclear timetable for their return to play. Zach Cunningham has clearly been playing through injuries. Joe Jones has also been injured. Dylan Cole has played far too many snaps.

Schobert was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft after playing college football at Wisconsin. Schobert has appeared in 93 games over six seasons. Schobert has tallied 661 tackles, 11 sacks, 10 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles throughout his career. Schobert was named a Pro Bowler in 2017 with the Cleveland Browns. Schobert has been a bit of a veteran journeymen since then unfortunately.

The Titans also waived linebacker Gerri Green from their practice squad on Tuesday. On Monday, the Titans added Mario Edwards Jr. while waiving outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka. Tuszka was claimed by the Los Angeles Chargers.