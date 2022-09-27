Titans should continue showcasing Robert Woods

The Tennessee Titans claimed an important two-point victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Tennessee’s offense enjoyed a surgical first half before becoming conservative and ineffective throughout the second half. Still, there were several bright spots offensively. None were more enjoyable than the emergence of Robert Woods.

Woods recorded a game-high 85 receiving yards on four receptions. Woods averaged an explosive 21.3 yards per reception. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill showcased terrific chemistry alongside Woods. Woods’ 41-yard reception towards the conclusion of the first quarter was a game-changing play.

Woods now leads all Titans receivers in targets (16), receptions (receptions) and receiving yards (137). Those numbers are rather pedestrian through three contests. But Sunday’s performance indicates Woods’ influence is growing. The statistics should improve as a result.

Woods is averaging 4.6 yards after catch per reception, per Pro Football Focus. Tannehill has enjoyed a 64.1 passer rating when targeting Woods. That number should increase as the two continue getting on the same page. PFF has assigned a solid 71.3 receiving grade to Woods through three contests.

The Titans will need another big performance from Woods against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. It’s a crucial divisional contest given the current unpredictable state of the AFC South. The Jacksonville Jaguars took advantage of a prevent Colts defense in Week 2. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence found success via Doug Pederson’s quick-hitting passing game. Lawrence got the football out of his hands efficiently while targeting a vacated middle of the field. Jacksonville runs a different offensive system, but there’s no reason why Tennessee’s play-action passing game shouldn’t have success.

Woods should be at the forefront of Todd Downing’s approach.