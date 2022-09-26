Titans add Mario Edwards, waive Derrek Tuszka

The Tennessee Titans signed defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. to their 53-man roster off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad, the team confirmed Monday. The Titans also waived outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka. The roster churning continues.

Edwards initially entered the league as a second-round selection of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft. In seven NFL seasons, Edwards has played in 86 games, with 25 starts. He’s recorded 118 tackles, 16.5 career sacks, 35 quarterback hits, 19 tackles for a loss and five forced fumbles.

It’s worth noting Edwards isn’t a like-for-like replacement for Tuszka. Edwards is a 280-pound interior player. Perhaps waiving Tuszka is an indication that Bud Dupree is getting healthier? Titans fans certainly hope so. The Titans could be looking to bolster their interior run defense. That unit is currently allowing 145.0 yards per contest.

Tuszka was completely ineffective both as a pass rusher and run stopper in Sunday’s victory over the Raiders. Tuszka earned a dreadful run stopping grade of 38.7 from Pro Football Focus. Waiving Tuszka so quickly makes Jon Robinson’s decision to promote Tuszka to the 53 as opposed to preseason standout David Anenih even more questionable. Anehih departed Tennessee as a result.

Edwards could make his Titans debut on Sunday.