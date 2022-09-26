Cowboys vs. Giants Monday Night Football picks and predictions

At this point it just has to be understood that we are going to get a lot AFC East primetime games. It doesn’t matter if the teams are any good. The national media loves to have these teams on TV. I guess they draw ratings.

Tonight you have the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. This game would have been a lot more interesting if Dak wasn’t hurt. As it stands, I expect the Giants to win this game, especially as DraftKings Sportsbook has them as 1-point favorites. They are off to a 2-0 start. They will end up with a better record that most people predicted at the first of the season - especially after the Tennessee Titans gifted them a win, but that’s not important right now.

Keep an eye on the usage of the receivers for the Giants. There seems to be some stuff brewing in that room. Maybe one of those guys comes available at the trade deadline ... Here are my picks courtesy of Tallysight.