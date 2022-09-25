Titans vs. Colts odds: Tennessee opens as 3.5 underdog in Indianapolis

The Tennessee Titans have opened as a 3.5 underdog to the Indianapolis Colts according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. This game takes on more importance than I thought before the day started with both the Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars winning games today that I didn't think they would win. The AFC South might not be the cakewalk it appeared to be.

We saw signs of life from Derrick Henry and the Titans’ offense today against the Las Vegas Raiders — in the first half. The offense stalled out again in the second half. That has been a recurring theme this year and is a direct indicator that Todd Downing is bad at his job. We know that, but Mike Vrabel has said it isn’t changing.

The Titans can at least put themselves in a good position in the division with a road win against the Colts. Hopefully, Bud Dupree will be ready to go for this one.