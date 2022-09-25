Inactives: Titans vs. Raiders

The Titans and Raiders are set for a desperate 0-2 showdown today in Nashville. Both sides badly need this one, and both sides have big injury situations holding them back.
Tennessee has already lost Harold Landry and Taylor Lewan for the season. Now today they’ll be without their top two remaining pass rushers. Both Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi are inactive, making things pretty dire on the edge. The Titans will have to get creative to get to Derek Carr today.
The Raiders are also banged up, and they’ll be without a handful of starters today. Receiver Hunter Renfrow headlines that list, along with Denzel Perryman and Tre’von Moehrig.
Kickoff is set for noon central on FOX.
Titans Inactives
WR Kyle Philips
DB Ugo Amadi
RB Julius Chestnut
DB Andrew Adams
OLB Bud Dupree
OLB Ola Adeniyi
Raiders Inactives
WR Hunter Renfrow
LB Denzel Perryman
S Tre’von Moehrig
C Andre James
RB Brittain Brown
DT Neil Farrell, Jr.
OT Jackson Barton
