Inactives: Titans vs. Raiders

The Titans and Raiders are set for a desperate 0-2 showdown today in Nashville. Both sides badly need this one, and both sides have big injury situations holding them back.

Tennessee has already lost Harold Landry and Taylor Lewan for the season. Now today they’ll be without their top two remaining pass rushers. Both Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi are inactive, making things pretty dire on the edge. The Titans will have to get creative to get to Derek Carr today.

The Raiders are also banged up, and they’ll be without a handful of starters today. Receiver Hunter Renfrow headlines that list, along with Denzel Perryman and Tre’von Moehrig.

Kickoff is set for noon central on FOX.

Titans Inactives

WR Kyle Philips

DB Ugo Amadi

RB Julius Chestnut

DB Andrew Adams

OLB Bud Dupree

OLB Ola Adeniyi

Raiders Inactives

WR Hunter Renfrow

LB Denzel Perryman

S Tre’von Moehrig

C Andre James

RB Brittain Brown

DT Neil Farrell, Jr.

OT Jackson Barton