Taylor Lewan injury update: Titans LT out for the year

It was announced earlier today that Taylor Lewan will indeed miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. Buck Reising had originally reported that earlier this week but then there seemed to be some hope that maybe it wasn’t as bad as initially feared. This is a huge blow to the Tennessee Titans.

There is still a long way to go in the 2022 NFL season, but the Titans are in a really tough spot now. They already lost Harold Landry before the season. That was a huge blow to the pass rush. They will also be playing this week without Bud Dupree.

Now they are going to be without their best offensive lineman. They will be starting a guy they acquired right before the season started in Dennis Daley. I don’t care how you spin it, that is a huge black mark on Jon Robinson’s resume. They attempted to upgrade at tackle in two straight drafts and have nothing to show for it.