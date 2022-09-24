Titans vs. Raiders: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Well, the opponent should be easier than when the Buffalo Bills, but the circumstances don’t get easier for the Tennessee Titans as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders this week. The Titans will be without a key player on each side of the ball - Taylor Lewan on offense and Bud Dupree on defense. Tennessee will have to figure out a way to rush the opposing passer and protect Ryan Tannehill without those guys. It won’t be easy.

There has been a lot of talk this week about this being a must-win game for the Titans. While that isn’t true because there is a lot of football to be played in a bad division, 0-3 is a tough hole to dig out of.

It’s weird that it is week 3 before we have a noon game for the Titans. This game still isn’t on CBS for some reason. I would love to know the last time it was week four before the Titans had a noon game on CBS.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: Sept. 25, 2022

Game time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after game)

Titans record: (0-2)

Raiers record: (0-2)

Odds: Titans +2, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

