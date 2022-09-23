NFL week 3 picks and predictions

This is week three and it’s the first time the Tennessee Titans have been in the noon CBS slot. That’s pretty wild. That is where they will most likely be for the majority of the rest of the year.

This week’s marquee game features the Buffalo Bills at the Miami Dolphins. That Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens game was crazy last week. Can we see that again this week?

From a Titans perspective, there is a good chance they could be tied in the win column in the AFC South with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. All four AFC South teams are underdogs this week. It’s good to be in a bad division!

The best game on the late slate is the Green Bay Packers vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We will call that the Old Franchise QB game of the week.

You can see my picks below.