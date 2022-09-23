Titans-Raiders Final Injury Report: Kristian Fulton Plays

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders released their final injury reports ahead of Sunday’s must-win showdown. Mike Vrabel ruled out left tackle Taylor Lewan, EDGE Bud Dupree, EDGE Ola Adeniyi and cornerback Ugo Amadi. Yikes.

Dennis Daley will start at left tackle in Lewan’s absence. Daley allowed a team-high six pressures, earned a pass-blocking grade of 14.5, allowed one hit and five hurries on 29 pass-blocking snaps in spot duty against the Buffalo Bills, via Pro Football Focus. Daley will be tasked with slowing down Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. Fun!

The EDGE is especially grim. The Titans are already without Harold Landry. Missing Dupree is a massive blow. Ruling Adeniyi out as well adds insult to injury. Rashad Weaver is due for a 100% workload day. Denico Autry will likely start opposite Weaver. Derrek Tuszka and newly-signed Wyatt Ray (to the practice squad) are also candidates. Inside linebacker Joe Jones played some snaps outside against Buffalo. DeMarcus Walker, Teair Tart and Naquan Jones will collectively replace Autry inside. Walker is also versatile enough to play outside. It’s a patchwork group.

Amadi will be missed at the nickel position. Rookie cornerback Roger McCreary will almost certainly play exclusively in the slot. Joshua Kalu is a candidate to play snaps inside if McCreary needs a break. That leaves a returning Kristian Fulton and Caleb Farley on the outside. Tre Avery and the newly signed Terrance Mitchell may play snaps outside when Farley/Fulton need a breather. They’ll have to deal with Davante Adams on the boundary.

Kyle Philips is doubtful with a shoulder injury. Josh Gordon and Treylon Burks would be in line for smaps if Philips can’t suit up. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine can play the slot position. Robert Woods and/or Amani Hooker would return punts in Philips’ absence. Linebacker Zach Cunningham is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

The Raiders ruled out wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle). The Raiders will especially miss Renfrow in the slot. Starting center Andre James (concussion), running back Josh Jacobs (illness), defensive tackle Neil Farrell (shoulder), safety Tre’Von Moehrig (hip) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (shoulder) are listed as questionable. James, Jacobs and Moehrig would be big losses. Vegas is nearly as banged up as Tennessee is.