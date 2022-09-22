Titans sign OLB Wyatt Ray to practice squad, place JaMarco Jones on IR

The Tennessee Titans are signing outside linebacker Wyatt Ray to their practice squad, the team announced Thursday. They’ve also placed Jamarco Jones on IR while promoting tight end Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The #Titans have promoted TE Kevin Rader to the active roster, and placed OL Jamarco Jones on Injured Reserve.



The @Titans have also signed OLB Wyatt Ray to the team’s practice squad.



READ https://t.co/bqkk3EhhgZ pic.twitter.com/PF7uVcs3eZ — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 22, 2022

Ray replaces fellow pass rusher Takkarist McKinley, who the Los Angeles Rams signed to their 53-man roster off Tennessee’s practice squad earlier this week.

Ray brings pass-rushing familiarity to the Titans. Ray spent a portion of the 2020 campaign with the Titans. The Boston College alum appeared in four games for the Titans, recording 1.0 sack.

Ray originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the 2019 NFL Draft. Already considered a veteran journeymen, Ray has spent time on seven different NFL rosters in four seasons. This represents his second stint in Tennessee.

Rader (6-4, 250), signed to the practice squad earlier this month and has appeared in seven contests over the previous two seasons. Rader totaled two receptions for eight yards and three special teams tackles. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2018.

The Titans are adding depth to positions that have suffered injuries. It’s a bad sign. Offensive tackle Christian DiLauro was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday, and Ray on Thursday. They are depth for Taylor Lewan and Bud Dupree injuries.

Ray has appeared in 19 NFL regular-season games. He’s totaled 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, 2.0 sacks, three quarterback hits and one forced fumble. Ray will compete for playing time alongside Derrek Tuszka.