Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Browns picks and predictions

This game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns isn’t nearly as exciting on paper as last week’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. That is evident with the over/under being at 38 on DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s the lowest total for any Week 3 game currently. The crazy thing is I still think this game hits the under. That’s because both offenses are bad and both defenses are good.

We can all just watch Jack Conklin and think about what could have been. What if the Tennessee Titans had picked up his fifth-year option? Now, it was the right call at the time to not pick it up, but I bet Jon Robinson would have picked it up if he had known then what he knows now.

OK - that’s enough of that. Use this thread to discuss this game and check out my pick via Tallysight below. Maybe it will surprise us and be a shootout!