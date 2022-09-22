Titans and Raiders by the numbers

I figured we can start looking at numbers now that we are a couple of games into the season. All of the Tennessee Titans' numbers are bad at this point. That is to be expected after they got boat raced by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. It will take a few weeks of playing well to level back out the numbers.

Here are said numbers:

The Titans are worse than the Las Vegas Raiders in pretty much every statistical category.

This game is going to come down to the Titans being able to generate offense behind an offensive line that probably won’t include Taylor Lewan. I’m pretty interested to see the shuffling that goes on with the offensive line. We are about to find out if they think Dillon Radunz can play at all. My guess is that they don’t.

Can they get Derrick Henry going behind that makeshift line? If the answer is yes they win easily. If the answer is no it is going to be tricky.

I do like that DraftKings Sportsbook has the Titans as 2-point underdogs here, but hopefully Tennessee can prove Las Vegas wrong.