Titans-Raiders Wednesday Injury Report: Concern on both sides

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders dropped Wednesday’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s must-win contest. For Tennessee, players such as Taylor Lewan and Bud Dupree appear on the report. It’s not a great start.

It’s worth acknowledging the Titans practiced inside on Wednesday. It was considered more of a walkthrough/conditioning session. The Titans are still recovering from Monday’s defeat.

Taylor Lewan did not practice with a knee designation. Lewan suffered a serious looking knee injury on Tennessee’s first offensive snap Monday and was eventually carted to the locker room. Buck Reising initially reported Lewan may have suffered a season-ending knee injury, but Lewan continues to undergo evaluation. It’s unclear whether Nicholas Petit-Frere, Dillon Radunz or Dennis Daley would play left tackle in Lewan’s potential absence.

Bud Dupree did not practice with a hip designation. Dupree exited Monday’s game with the injury and didn’t return. Mike Vrabel recently confirmed Dupree did not suffer a serious injury, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll play Sunday. The Titans can ill-afford to lose Dupree with Harold Landry already out for the season.

JaMarco Jones didn’t practice with a triceps injury. Jones missed Monday’s game. Defensive back Ugo Amadi didn’t practice with an ankle injury. Amadi is a new addition. Roger McCreary would play in the slot should Amadi miss time. Tennessee’s other options at nickel (Elijah Molden and Chris Jackson) are both injured.

Ola Adeniyi (neck), Denico Autry (not injury related), Treylon Burks (ankle), Kristian Fulton (hamstring), Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring), Joe Jones (hamstring) and Kyle Philips (shoulder) were listed as limited participants. It’s encouraging to see Fulton and Hilliard return after missing Monday’s game. The Titans especially missed Fulton. We saw way too much Tre Avery and Chris Jackson against the Bills’ receiving core.

#Raiders were missing 5 starters at practice today:



- C Andre James (concussion)

- WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion)

- DT Bilal Nichols (shoulder)

- LB Denzel Perryman (ankle)

- S Tre'von Moehrig (hip)



Have time to get right before they play the Titans, but something to monitor. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 21, 2022

Hunter Renfrow would be a big loss for the Raiders’ offense. The concussion designation puts Renfrow’s status at risk. Tre’von Moehrig and Andre James (concussion) are important starters as well. The Raiders are banged up.