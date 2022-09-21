Podcast: Titans vs. Raiders preview

Last night I was joined by Matt Holder of Silver and Black Pride to preview this week’s “must win” game for both teams between the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. There were high hopes for both of these teams heading into the season, but neither team has gotten off to the start they wanted. There is a lot on the line this week.

We got into the following topics:

The beginning of the Josh McDaniels era

The roster churning from the old regime

Where does Derek Carr rank among NFL quarterbacks

The Davante Adams trade

What our old friend Jayon Brown has been up to

And much, much more

Matt was awesome and was so gracious with his time.