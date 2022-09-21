Titans sign CB Terrance Mitchell, place two players on IR

The Tennessee Titans are signing cornerback Terrance off the New England Patriots practice squad, the team confirmed on Wednesday. Jordan Schultz reported the Mitchell news earlier. Additionally, cornerback Chris Jackson and running back/kick returner Trenton Cannon have been placed on IR.

The #Titans have signed DBs Terrance Mitchell and Andrew Adams to the team’s 53-man roster.



The @Titans have placed DB Chris Jackson and RB/Returner Trenton Cannon on Injured Reserve.



Mitchell is the second of two defensive back additions general manager Jon Robinson made on Wednesday. The Titans also added veteran safety Andrew Adams to their 53-man roster. This secondary is already riddled with injury.

Mitchell originally entered the league as a seventh-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played his college football at Oregon. Adams is a 30-year-old veteran journeymen that enjoyed some successful stints with the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. Mitchell earned a coverage grade of 51.7 across 429 coverage snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus. Mitchell’s best football is behind him. He did not impress the Patriots throughout the summer. That’s why he was on their practice squad.

Mitchell has appeared in 83 career games with 51 starts under his belt. In Houston last year, he totaled 60 tackles, 10 passes defended, three forced fumbles and one interception. He could see action for the Titans against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Titans are also reportedly signing offensive tackle Christian DiLauro to the practice squad, although that move hasn’t been officially announced by the team. DiLauro worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. DiLauro was with the Titans throughout training camp and the preseason earlier this summer. DiLauro spent a good portion of the 2021 campaign on Tennessee’s practice squad as well. His addition likely spells bad news for Taylor Lewan.

Cannon was injured while playing special teams on the opening kickoff against the Buffalo Bills on Monday. Paul Kuharsky is reporting it’s a season-ending injury for Cannon. Rookie running back Hassan Haskins returned kicks against the Bills following Cannon’s departure. A healthy Dontrell Hilliard would return kicks ahead of Haskins.