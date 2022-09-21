Report: Titans sign S Andrew Adams

The Tennessee Titans are signing safety Andrew Adams off the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, according to a report from Jordan Schultz.

#Titans are signing safety Andrew Adams off the #Steelers’ practice squad and onto their active 53, per source.



Adams has amassed 35 career starts with the #Giants and #Bucs — totaling 7 INTs, 23 passes defensed and 2 FF. pic.twitter.com/bemu5S1VlZ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 21, 2022

Adams originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants following the conclusion of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played his college football at Uconn. Adams is a 29-year-old veteran journeymen that’s enjoyed nine stints with six different teams, including three separate periods with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Adams has amassed 35 career starts, all of which came with the Giants and Bucs. Adams appeared in all four postseason contests with the Bucs in 2020, which resulted in them winning Super Bowl LV. The Fayetteville, Georgia native has totaled 152 tackles, seven interceptions, 23 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

It likely represents bad news for fellow safety Lonnie Johnson Jr., who was injured in Monday’s defeat. Could Johnson be placed on IR? Adams is being promoted straight to the Titans’ 53-man roster. It could mean corresponding moves will be officially announced this afternoon.