‘Homegating’ is a great call to watch a Titans game

It has become increasingly harder for me to make it to Nissan Stadium to watch the Tennessee Titans play. That’s what happens when you have four kids and commitments at church. It makes the home setup so much more important every Sunday.

Let’s walk through my Sunday routine:

Waking up

I am an early riser. My phone alarm will go off around 6 a.m. The first thing I do in the morning is check Twitter to see if there are any injury updates. Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport are the guys that usually have the early morning updates. My first concern is for the Titans. My second concern is to see if any value has opened up on DraftKings Sportsbook. My third concern is my season-long fantasy teams.

Pre-Game Shows

After we get everyone ready on a Sunday morning, it is out the door to church. As soon as service is over, I am tuning in to the Titans pre-game coverage on 104.5 The Zone. There is something so comforting to me about listening to Countdown to Kickoff on Titans Radio. I have done that for 20-plus years. Mike Keith is about the only constant on Titans Radio coverage, but just hearing the local people talk about the game gives me that real feeling that it’s football time!

Food & Snacks

It seems like people are pretty loyal to their gameday food. That isn’t the case for me. We are usually just grabbing whatever anyone feels like getting on the way home from church. Most Sundays that is going to be a sandwich or a burrito.

The really important part of the good on gameday is the snacks. I do a lot of nervous eating during games. That mainly consists of chips and dip. There are a few good dips from Sam’s that we constantly have on hand at the house. There is no telling how many calories I have consumed over the years watching football ... Chips, dip, and Mountain Dew are what keep me sane during the game.

Watching the Game

I wish I could listen to the game on Titans Radio, but that has become impossible over the years with the different delays on TV and radio. Plus there is the fact that I am on Twitter during the game so there isn’t the opportunity to pause the game to get the radio and TV broadcast lined up like there was in the olden days.

Twitter is so much fun during games. It is a party if the Titans are playing well and the angriest place on earth if they aren’t. Of course, I would prefer the party, but being angry in the moment with a bunch of people that are feeling the same way is somewhat comforting.

On days when the Titans aren’t playing, I’m tuned into NFL RedZone so I can keep track of everything that is going on around the league.

After the Game

Once the game has ended, I am flipping the radio back on to listen to the postgame thoughts from Mike Keith and Dave McGinnis. I will also be on Facebook because the Titans always stream the postgame press conferences there. With all of that going on, I will also still be on Twitter and watching the postgame comments here. This might be the busiest time of the day for me.

After the dust has all settled, I will sit down to record a quick reaction podcast to get out as soon as I can once the game has ended. That allows me to just get all of my thoughts out on what I just saw from the Titans.

That’s my process for “homegating” Titans games. What is yours?