It’s a good thing the Titans don’t believe in analytics

It has gotten bad in a hurry in Tennessee.

By Jimmy Morris
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans have been slow to embrace the new era of analytics in the NFL. As far as we can tell, there is only one person in the organization who is dedicated to analytics. I think I remember seeing a graphic at some point this summer that they were far and away the lowest in the league.

Analytics aren’t the be-all-end-all. Every organization should be using a combination of analytics, the eye test, and gut because all three things can be important in different scenarios. Unfortunately, it seems like the Titans just aren’t putting enough emphasis on analytics.

When I saw this tweet from Paul Kuharsky yesterday, I just kind of brushed it off as PK being PK:

But after what we saw last night, maybe it is an important tweet.

With all of that being said, by the analytical measure of EPA, the Titans are the worst team in the league through two weeks:

Yikes!

