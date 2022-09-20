It’s a good thing the Titans don’t believe in analytics

The Tennessee Titans have been slow to embrace the new era of analytics in the NFL. As far as we can tell, there is only one person in the organization who is dedicated to analytics. I think I remember seeing a graphic at some point this summer that they were far and away the lowest in the league.

Analytics aren’t the be-all-end-all. Every organization should be using a combination of analytics, the eye test, and gut because all three things can be important in different scenarios. Unfortunately, it seems like the Titans just aren’t putting enough emphasis on analytics.

When I saw this tweet from Paul Kuharsky yesterday, I just kind of brushed it off as PK being PK:

The #Bills’ have seven seats for analytics people in the press box tomorrow night.



As we know the #Titans have one person in the organization who’s officially an analytics person. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) September 18, 2022

But after what we saw last night, maybe it is an important tweet.

With all of that being said, by the analytical measure of EPA, the Titans are the worst team in the league through two weeks:

EPA per play through week 2 pic.twitter.com/EjEFP4QUyi — Owen Phillips (@owenlhjphillips) September 20, 2022

Yikes!