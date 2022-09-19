Titans vs. Raiders week 3 opening odds: Tennessee opens as home dog

I said last week I would bet on the Tennessee Titans as a 9.5 underdog against the Buffalo Bills. That was a terrible choice. I won’t make the same mistake this week as the Titans open as a 2.5 home underdog to the Las Vegas Raiders. Betting your hard earned money on this team would be crazy in my opinion.

Writing this right after the loss to the Bills is tough. There is really nothing good to say about them. They appear to have regressed in pretty much every area there is and have been hit hard by injuries again. That is a disastrous combination of things.

Mike Vrabel could prove he is the coach of the year by firing Todd Downing, but he won’t. He already basically said as much after the game. We can look forward to a full year of terrible game plans and play calls from Downing. Awesome!

