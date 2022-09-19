Inactives: Titans vs. Bills

As if the Tennessee Titans didn’t have enough on their plate tonight, they’ll be without top cornerback Kristian Fulton against the Bills in Buffalo. Fulton was ruled out over the weekend, which is going to shine a spotlight on rookie corner Roger McCreary and second-year man Caleb Farley.
Tennessee will also be without RB2 Dontrell Hilliard, who was heavily involved last week in the loss to the Giants.
The Titans will get a break tonight, however. Emerging receiver Gabriel Davis has been ruled out for the Bills, perhaps taking a little pressure off of those young cornerbacks. Still, Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen will be no easy task to slow down.
Some good news — rookie receiver Kyle Philips is active and ready to roll tonight after being in question all weekend.
ESPN will have the coverage tonight, with kickoff set for 6:15 CT. The Bills are ten point favorites.
Titans Inactives
CB Kristian Fulton
RB Julius Chestnut
RB Dontrell Hilliard
OLB Derrek Tuszka
OL Jamarco Jones
Bills Inactives
WR Gabe Davis
CB Cam Lewis
LB Baylon Spector
OT Tommy Doyle
TE Tommy Sweeney
DT Ed Oliver
DT Tim Settle
