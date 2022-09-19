 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans vs. Bills open game thread

By Jimmy Morris
That’s Jevon Kearse leaping in the air after the Music City Miracle. That play happened over 22 years ago and people in Buffalo still don’t understand geometry. As Metallica would say - Sad, but true.

The Tennessee Titans have had good success against the Buffalo Bills in recent years. Last year it came down to Big Jeff keeping Josh Allen from getting a 4th and 1 from the Tennessee 3-yard line. People who don’t understand geometry say Allen slipped, but we know the truth. Also, it doesn’t matter either way because the end result was the same.

It’s been a long week since the Titans lost to the New York Giants at home in week 1. A win tonight can make that loss seem way less significant along with being the most Mike Vrabel thing ever (I talked about that a little bit this morning on MCM Radio. Listen here).

Use this thread to discuss the game.

