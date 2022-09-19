Report: Titans activating WR Josh Gordon for Bills game

The Tennessee Titans are elevating veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday’s primetime contest against the Buffalo Bills, per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Gordon originally signed to the Titans’ practice squad on September 1. He did not feature in Tennessee’s Week 1 defeat to the New York Giants. Gordon has now been with the Titans for approximately 2.5 weeks. The Titans are obviously comfortable enough with Gordon’s grasp of the playbook.

Could the Gordon news be a reflection of Kyle Philips’ availability? Philips is listed as questionable on the final injury report as a result of the shoulder injury he’s been nursing since Sunday. Philips was in a non-contact jersey throughout the week of practice. Gordon isn’t exactly a like-for-like replacement for Philips, so perhaps this doesn’t reflect anything in relation to Philips. Mason Kinsey would make more sense as a practice squad call-up (slot receiver and punt returner) in place of Philips. We await more news.

The 31-year-old Gordon spent a portion of the 2021 campaign with the Kansas City Chiefs following a stint with the FCF Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football League in the same calendar year. It wasn’t the comeback story Gordon hoped it’d become following his reinstatement. Gordon ultimately appeared in 12 regular-season contests and managed just five receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown.