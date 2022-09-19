Titans vs Bills, Eagles vs Vikings: Monday Night Football predictions

I am glad someone in my office reminded me that the Tennessee Titans game starts at 6:15 p.m. CT tonight. Usually, they do two Monday night games in Week 1 but for some reason, they are doing it week two this year. I don’t hate it though because it means the game will be over an hour earlier. It’s hard for me to stay up late these days.

As for the games, the Titans are covering +10. You can go ahead and take that to the bank (for recreational purposes). I don’t know if they can go up there and win, but Mike Vrabel will have this team ready to compete.

I like the Philadelphia Eagles over the Minnesota Vikings in the second game - even with the 2.5. The Eagles are a legit contender with the addition of A.J. Brown (never heard of him). It all rests on the shoulders of Jalen Hurts at this point. I think he can get it done.