What are the odds? Titans vs. Bills

Following a week one meltdown at home against the New York Giants, the Titans are forced to get up off of the mat and head to Buffalo to face the Bills. Josh Allen and the Bills dismantled the world champion Rams to open the NFL season, cementing their place atop the Super Bowl odds.

After two polar opposite performances, the spread is understandably large. As of Monday morning, the Bills are favored by ten points, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 48 points.

The question about tonight is simple — can the Titans keep up? Can they get anything established on the ground with Derrick Henry? That’s likely a must, as Ryan Tannehill, Robert Woods and Treylon Burks work to find chemistry in the passing attack. Tannehill faces a tough challenge, with Von Miller set to come after him all night long.

On the other side, can the Titans slow down Allen enough without Harold Landry coming off of the edge? This new-look and very young cornerback group will be tested by Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs early and often. Making matters worse — top cornerback Kristian Fulton won’t be able to go, meaning Caleb Farley and Roger McCreary will have their hands full.

On the surface, things are certainly stacked against the Titans tonight. However, historically, this team has shown up in big spots. Tennessee has beaten Buffalo in two straight meetings, and won in Los Angeles against the Rams in a similar spot last season.

This is a new group though with a couple of core pieces now gone, and the Bills might just be the NFL’s best team. I’m fascinating to see how they fight tonight in a tough environment.