How to watch Titans vs. Bills in Week 2

Can the Titans improve to 1-1 in Buffalo on Monday night?

By Jimmy Morris
Things definitely don’t get any easier for the Tennessee Titans this week as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills. As if that challenge wasn’t already enough, they will be without starting corner Kristian Fulton. It will be a big opportunity for Caleb Farley to show he is up to the task of being a starter in this league.

The Titans have traditionally responded well after a bad loss. Hopefully, that will be the case again tonight because it won’t be easy to dig out of an 0-2 hole.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game tonight:

Date: Sept. 19, 2022

Game time: 6:15 PM CT

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV channel: ESPN, ABC (locally)

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after game)

Titans record: (0-1)

Bills record: (1-0)

Odds: Titans +9.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Buffalo Rumblings

