Titans-Bills final injury report: Kristian Fulton ruled out

Well, the news we feared was confirmed today, Kristian Fulton has been ruled out for the Monday Nighter against the Buffalo Bills. Mike Vrabel also ruled out Dontrell Hilliard and Jamarco Jones. Here is the full injury report:

The only other member of the Tennessee Titans with an injury designation is Kyle Philips. He is listed as questionable. The Titans really need him to be able to go. He didn’t look great in a video I saw from Friday. Hopefully the extra day is beneficial.

Gabe Davis was added to the injury report today with an ankle injury. If he wants to go ahead and sit this one out to get right for the rest of the season that would be fine with me.

This is a big test for Caleb Farley. The 2021 first-round draft pick hasn’t played a lot of football over the last couple of years due to injury. This is his chance to prove he was worthy of the pick that Jon Robinson spent on him.