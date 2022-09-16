Titans-Bills Friday Injury Report & Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills released Friday’s injury report earlier this afternoon. The Titans also announced a pair of roster moves. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson promoted cornerback Chris Jackson to the active 53-man roster from the practice squad. Tennessee also signed former first-round EDGE defender Takkarist McKinley to their practice squad.

The #Titans have promoted DB Chris Jackson to the team’s 53-man roster.



Also, the @Titans have signed OLB/DE Takkarist McKinley, a former first-round draft pick, to the team’s practice squad.



READ https://t.co/ACqJhZD1CH pic.twitter.com/dVlmUoqjZ4 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 16, 2022

Jackson has played in 23 games for the Titans over the past two seasons, including six starts. He’s been credited with 54 tackles in those contests, with five passes defensed. Jackson was released during final roster cuts, and was re-signed to the practice squad the following day.

McKinley was a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft. McKinley has played in 60 career games, with 27 starts, and has been credited with 97 tackles, 20 sacks, 25 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles. McKinley played in 11 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2021, when he tallied 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks. The Titans will try to discover the talent that once made McKinley a worthy first-round selection.

Onto the injury report...

Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton didn’t practice for the second consecutive day with a hamstring injury. The Titans promoting Jackson to the active roster may be a telltale sign that Fulton won’t play against the Bills on Monday. Roger McCreary and Caleb Farley wold start on the boundary with Ugo Amadi and Jackson mixing in at nickel. That’s concerning given the amount of talent the Bills have at the receiver position.

Backup running back Dontrell Hilliard also didn’t practice for the second straight day with a hamstring injury. It could mean more playing time for Hassan Haskins. Perhaps Julius Chestnut is active as well.

Rookie receiver Kyle Philips was upgraded from did not practice (DNP) to limited participation. Philips wore the yellow non-contact jersey, however. His status for Monday hangs in the balance.

Nate Davis is a new addition (knee) after practicing in full Thursday. It’s a concerning addition. Davis was excellent at right guard. The Titans need a healthy offensive line to combat Buffalo’s fierce defensive line. In better offensive line news, Taylor Lewan and Ben Jones were full participants after being limited on Thursday. JaMarco Jones was downgraded from limited to DNP with an elbow injury.

Ola Adeniyi (neck) and Dillon Radunz (neck) were listed as limited participants for the second straight day. Versatile safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. was a full participant. He should suit up Monday.

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver did not practice for the second consecutive day with an ankle injury designation. It’s the same ailment that forced Oliver to exit Buffalo’s Week 1 victory. Fellow defensive tackle Tim Settle also didn’t practice for the second straight day with a calf injury. Starting cornerback Dane Jackson didn’t practice for the second consecutive day with a knee injury. Both the Bills and Titans may be without their No. 1 cornerbacks (Fulton) on Monday.