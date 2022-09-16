Kyle Philips returns to practice

There was some good news from Tennessee Titans' practice on Friday as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills. Kyle Philips was back on the practice field - with a yellow non-contact jersey on. Of course, we would have like to see him full go but being out there at all is a good sign.

He talked a little bit before practice about what was going on with his shoulder:

Kyle Philps on his shoulder. #Titans. Said it wasn’t all about landing on final catch. pic.twitter.com/KfdaOwD0NX — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) September 16, 2022

It is key for Philips to be on the field Monday night. He had a dynamic return in his first chance as a return man on Sunday. He also had one of the biggest catches on the final drive of the game. After what we saw from the Buffalo Bills in their first game, the Titans as a 9.5 underdog are going to need all of the help they can get when it comes to field position game. You can argue that Philips is one of the most important guys on the team to have out there for that.

The bad news is that Kristian Fulton once again missed practice. Melo will have the full practice report later this afternoon.