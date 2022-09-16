Quick takeaways from the Titans coordinator press conferences

The three coordinators for the Tennessee Titans talked to the media today. Here is a takeaway from each of the three:
- Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman: There was so much talk about the decision to get the ball to the right hash on the final offensive play. He said that is data driven - not a Randy Bullock preference. The more I hear them talk about that, the more I find it inexcusable they had to take the timeout.
- Offensive coordinator Todd Downing: He said that the 3rd and 1 handoff to Chig Okonkwo was a bad play call. I appreciate him going that route instead of the insane route some people have taken about how it would have worked if executed properly (I talked about that on today’s MCM Radio listen here). You have Derrick Henry in the backfield. Don’t overcomplicate things.
- Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen: He said the long touchdown pass Kristian Fulton gave up was just Fulton getting a little bit lazy with his technique and peaking in the backfield. I was curious if he was confused on what coverage they were in, but Bowen didn’t make it sound that way.
