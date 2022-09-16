Week 2 NFL predictions: Picks for Sunday’s games

I thought the Los Angeles Chargers would win last night, but as they say, good teams win but great teams cover. The Chargers came through with the late touchdown to cover the +4.5 to put me at 1-0 on the week.

It’s always a weird Sunday when the Tennessee Titans don’t play. The Monday Night Football games are really fun though. Here’s to hoping the Titans get back on a winning track so they can get some more prime time games later in the season.

Here in Nashville we get Patriots vs. Steelers and Bengals vs. Cowboys early and Buccaneers vs. Saints late. I’m glad we aren’t getting Colts vs. Jaguars, but I am a bit surprised that we aren’t with it being an AFC South match-up.

Here are my picks. Let me know where you think I’m crazy.

