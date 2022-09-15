Titans fans still optimistic about the AFC South

Each week you can get a survey about the Tennessee Titans. Every week you will be asked if you are confident in the direction the Titans are headed as well as some other questions that vary from week to week. If you would like to sign up for that just leave your name and email in the comments.

As you can see in the graphic above, fans are still confident that the Titans will win the AFC South. We will try to keep that question on the survey to track where it goes each week.

The confidence that the team is headed the right direction was not as strong:

The biggest reason for the lack of confidence, other than the loss to the New York Giants, of course, is because of the play calling of Todd Downing. Fans are pretty united in what they want done with Downing:

Downing was bad last year and was bad in week one. Maybe he will surprise us and turn it around in Buffalo....

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.