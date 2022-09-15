Thursday Night Football open thread: L.A. Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football game should be a fun one between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Both of these teams are on the Tennessee Titans schedule this year. One of them will probably end up winning the loaded AFC West thus there is a chance that the Titans will play one of them again in the playoffs.

The Chargers are 4.5-point underdogs in this game. I think they win the game, so the safe bet is to go Chargers +4.5. If you are feeling crazy, you can just go ahead and bet the Chargers money line (for recreation purposes only).

This game will be available on Prime Video as this is the first offering of the Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night package.

Use this thread to discuss the game. Before the game starts, I would love to hear your thoughts on how you think the Titans match-up with these teams.