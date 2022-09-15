Titans-Bills Thursday Injury Report: Lengthy & Concerning

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills respectively released their first injury reports of the week ahead of Monday night’s primetime showdown. Things are particularly concerning on Tennessee’s side. Four starters and several role players are featured.

Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton did not practice with a hamstring ailment. Fulton is Tennessee’s best cornerback. His absence would be missed given the challenge Buffalo’s receiving core presents. The Titans can’t afford to square off with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis without Fulton’s services.

Backup running back Dontrell Hilliard also didn’t practice with a hamstring injury. Hilliard served as a passing-game outlet for quarterback Ryan Tannehill in Sunday’s loss. Hilliard totaled three receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He makes the Titans more versatile.

Rookie receiver Kyle Philips didn’t practice with a shoulder designation. Philips took a beating in his debut, taking several hits as both a receiver and punt returner. Philips made an impressive debut to the tune of a team-high six receptions for 66 receiving yards. The Titans need their slot weapon available.

Ola Adeniyi (neck), Ben Jones (not injury related), Taylor Lewan (knee), JaMarco Jones (elbow) and Dillon Radunz (neck) were listed as limited participants. Lewan and Ben Jones are worth monitoring going forward, although Jones’ NIR designation indicates there’s nothing to worry about. The Titans need their two best offensive linemen against Buffalo’s fierce defensive front.

Things are fairly concerning for Buffalo, too. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver didn’t practice with an ankle injury. It’s the same ailment that forced Oliver to exit their Week 1 victory. Fellow defensive tackle Tim Settle didn’t practice with a calf injury. Settle is crucial to Buffalo’s run-stopping efforts. His absence would be good news for Derrick Henry and Tennessee’s rushing attack.

Starting cornerback Dane Jackson is a surprise addition to Buffalo’s injury report. Jackson is Buffalo’s No. 1 cornerback in Tre’Davious White’s absence. Buffalo is already leaning on a pair of rookies in Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam. Jackson would be a big loss.