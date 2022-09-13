Titans place Da’Shawn Hand and A.J. Moore on Injured Reserve

The Tennessee Titans placed defensive end Da’Shawn Hand and safety A.J. Moore on Injured Reserve (IR), the team announced Tuesday.

News broke regarding Hand’s season-ending injury on Tuesday morning. Hand played just two defensive snaps against the New York Giants and allegedly suffered a torn quad injury. Fellow defensive linemen Naquan Jones was a healthy inactive. Jones may take Hand’s place on the active game day roster. Practice squad D-linemen Larrell Murchison is a candidate to replace Hand on the 53-man roster.

Paul Kuharsky previously reported that safety A.J. Moore also suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Giants. The Titans have essentially confirmed that by placing Moore on Injured Reserve. It catapults fellow backup safeties Joshua Kalu and Lonnie Johnson Jr. into bigger spots.

The Titans also signed defensive back Nate Brooks to the team’s practice squad on Tuesday. Brooks spent time during the 2021 training camp with the Titans and on the practice squad for a stint during the season.